Trelawny farmers to benefit from US$7,000 grant

Farmers in Trelawny are set to benefit from a US$7,000 grant, which is in collaboration between the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and The University of Technology (UTech).

Parish Manager Courtney Taylor disclosed the information to The Gleaner in a recent interview.

“It is part of a project aimed at improving household nutrition security and public health in CARICOM,” he said.

“The aim is to embark on a sustainable income-generating project involving poultry production. A total of nine farmers, aged between 24 and 70, six females and three males, will receive assistance,” he added.

“The assistance will see RADA helping to repairs units, which will then be stocked with 100 broiler chicks, along with medication and feed. At maturity, we will liaise with the farmers to establish markets,” said Taylor.

The benefits to farmers were broadened, according to Taylor.

“One hundred of our 10,000 registered farmers are set to participate in RADA’s drought mitigation project. These farmers will each receive a 1,000 gallon water tank, along with a drip system. To benefit, they have to qualify based on a criteria set out by RADA. Among the qualifications are the need to establish a rain water-harvesting system and be involved in the cultivation of short-term crops.”

