Westmoreland farmer charged over machete attack

Westmoreland farmer 39-year-old Ebony Simpson has been charged with wounding with intent in connection with a machete attack in the parish.

Simpson, alias ‘Abdue’, who is from of Ramsey Corner district in Bethel Town, was charged on Saturday.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, Simpson and another man were in his community when they had an altercation during which the man used a stone to hit Simpson in his back.

Simpson then reportedly used a machete and inflict wounds to the man.

The man was assisted to hospital where he was treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

Simpson was apprehended on Saturday, April 17, and subsequently charged after he was positively identified.

