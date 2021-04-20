11 more COVID-19 deaths, 118 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 738.

Those who died on Monday are:

* A 42-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* An 88-year-old male from Trelawny

* A 60-year-old woman from St Thomas

* An 86-year-old woman from St Thomas

* A 45-year-old female from St Thomas

* A 74-year-old male from St Thomas

* A 57-year-old woman from St Mary

* A 94-year-old female from Manchester

* A 74-year-old male from St Ann

* A 57-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 67-year-old female from St Catherine

Three more cases have been recorded as coincidental deaths, increasing the tally to 113.

Meanwhile, there were 118 new infections with ages ranging from one to 99 years, pushing the total to 44,254 with 23,236 being active.

Of the new cases, 69 are women and 49 are men.

St Catherine dominates the new cases with 18 being recorded, followed by St Elizabeth with 17 and then Kingston and St Andrew with 15.

A total of 1,340 tests were conducted.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 25%.

In the meantime, there were 130 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,962.

Some 311 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 29 critically ill.

Fifteen persons are in government quarantine, while 32,375 are at home.

