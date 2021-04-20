12-year-old perishes in St James house fire

Detectives assigned to the St James Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a child as a result of a fire at her house in Salter’s Hill, Johns Hall on Monday.

She has been identified as 12-year-old Hemecia Greenwood.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m., a relative who was as at the premises with Greenwood reportedly saw smoke coming from the house and alerted the police.

The Montego Bay Fire Department was also contacted.

When the cooling down operation subsided, Greenwood’s charred remains were discovered among the debris.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

