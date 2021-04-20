Allen, Holness lead tributes to broadcaster Michael Sharpe

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are saluting the life and work of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe who passed away this morning.

Sharpe, 65, joined the RJR newsroom in 1983.

He was the news operations manager at the Jamaica News Network, a member of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

Sharpe had been ailing in hospital.

Allen described Sharpe as the consummate journalist, media professional, and media educator who had a healthy respect for nationhood.

“Mr Sharpe was visibly passionate about his craft. I found that he was a true educator - inside and outside the classroom - committed to developing the next generation of media professionals.



In Photo: Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen

“It is my hope that Mr Sharpe’s passion and commitment to firm journalistic judgement will live on in the many students he has trained throughout the years.”

In his tribute, Holness described Michael as fearless and sharp in his coverage and commentary.

Holness noted that for almost 40 years, Sharpe dedicated himself to the craft of journalism and keeping Jamaica informed.



In Photo: Prime Minister Andrew Holness

“I offer my condolences to his family, friends and wider journalism fraternity as we remember his unwavering service to media and Jamaica.”

Here are more tributes:

Claire Grant - RJRGLEANER Communications Group

"It is with deep regret that TVJ, JNN, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group announces that our colleague, friend veteran broadcaster, newsman Michael Sharpe died this morning. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace Michael. Peace."

Mark Golding - President of the People's National Party and Leader of the Opposition

"It's with deep sadness that I learned of Michael Sharpe’s passing. Michael was one of our leading broadcasters who was committed to keeping us informed with his thorough coverage as well as quick wit and commentary. We've lost a true legend. I extend my deepest condolences R.I.P."

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia 'Babsy' Grange

"#RIP Michael Sharpe. Love you my cousin"

Businesswoman Marcia Forbes

"#MichaelSharpe’s passing is a HUGE loss to the RJR Group. Michael almost single-handedly made JNN - Jamaica News Network. He worked hard to create content for this channel Long before JNN. Michael put everything into building TVJ Prime Time News when I asked RJR to send him to me."

Brand Development Specialist Carole Beckford

"Met #MichaelSharpe many years ago. Adventurous. Probing. Serious. Yet Friendly. After work he played. But managed to get in plenty work. Always complimentary on other people's work. #RIPSharpe"

Northern Caribbean University

"The NCU family mourns the passing of #MichaelSharpe, an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Communication Studies. Condolences to his relatives and associates."

Member of Parliament Hugh Graham

"Michael Sharpe, thank you for your service and commitment to Jamaica, Your contribution as an educator and journalist will not be forgotten."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.