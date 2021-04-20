Ambassador Bernal appointed to Leadership Council of UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network

Ambassador Dr Richard L. Bernal, Professor of Practice at the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona, has been appointed to the Leadership Council of The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

The appointment took effect on April 1.

The SSDN has been operating since 2012 under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary-General to mobilise leaders from academia, business, civil society, and other development organisations to promote problem-solving and practical solutions for sustainable development.

Ambassador Bernal says he’s happy for his appointment.

“[This is] an important opportunity to contribute to the strengthening of policy interconnections between future global strategies on energy, water, food, urban development, healthcare, and climate change, to advance global sustainable development”.

The Leadership Council includes over 100 global leaders in key sectors, including energy, agriculture, education, ecology, gender equality, banking, transportation, urban development, and others, who guide the SDSN in its substantive and operational work, acting as a governing board for the entire process.

Meet Ambassador Bernal

* A professional economist with over 40 years of experience.

* He was educated at The University of the West Indies, University of Pennsylvania, New School for Social Research, and the School for Advanced International Studies of Johns Hopkins University.

* He holds the degrees of B.Sc., MA, Ph.D. (Economics), and MIPP (International Public Policy).

* Bernel has published five books, over 100 articles in scholarly journals, books, and monographs (some available at richardbernal.org) as well as opinion editorials in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and the Miami Herald.

