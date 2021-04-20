Bag snatcher in Portland arrested

A man who attempted to rob an accountant of an undetermined sum of money along the busy commercial strip of William Street in Port Antonio, Portland is now in police custody.

The incident happened around midday today.

It is reported that the man snatched a bag containing money from the woman and then ran onto Blake Street.

The woman screamed for help and persons in the area rushed to her defence.

The bag snatcher was subsequently apprehended by the police.

He was seen bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound and later collapsed.

It is unclear as to how he was injured.

Residents of Portland thwarted a robbery today, rushing to assist a female accountant who screamed for help when a man tried to snatch a bag with money from her on William Street in Port Antonio. The man was stabbed before he was turn over to the police. #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/Y3VXh1nC6D — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 20, 2021

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.