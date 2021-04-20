Tue | Apr 20, 2021

Bag snatcher in Portland arrested

Published:Tuesday | April 20, 2021 | 3:26 PM
A man who attempted to rob an accountant of an undetermined sum of money along the busy commercial strip of William Street in Port Antonio, Portland is now in police custody. 

The incident happened around midday today.

It is reported that the man snatched a bag containing money from the woman and then ran onto Blake Street.

The woman screamed for help and persons in the area rushed to her defence. 

The bag snatcher was subsequently apprehended by the police.

He was seen bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound and later collapsed.

It is unclear as to how he was injured.

