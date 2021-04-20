Former UTech president Rae Davis passes

Educator and former president of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), Rae Davis, has died.

Davis, 80, passed away at his home on Monday evening.

He had been bedridden for some time with a back problem, his brother, Dr Carlton Davis, told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

"Inactivity takes its toll. He was not unwell, except in terms of his mobility with his back and spine," said Carlton.

A former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Rae Davis was an engineer by profession who taught at both UTech and The University of the West Indies.

Davis, who was conferred with the Order of Jamaica, also worked at Cable and Wireless for some time.

He formerly chaired the Task Force on Educational Reform and was president of UTech from 1996 to 2006.

He is survived by widow Jemelia and three children.

