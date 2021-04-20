I make more money in the lockdown - Market vendor

Three successive weekends of lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus might have had the desired effect, at least to some extent, but for some business persons, the lockdown also meant a slowdown in business.

But that’s not the case for Port Maria Market vendor Audrey Lawson of Bailey’s Vale in St Mary.

For Lawson, the lockdown meant an escalation in sales as persons rushed to stock up for the weekend.

“It (lockdown) don’t really affect me in any way; I make more money when the lockdown going on because the people them come out. Although they come out in [a] rush, you still make some money. You make more money when the lockdown go on than the regular time,” Lawson told The Gleaner.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced the lockdown for three successive weekends between March 26 and April 12, which included the long Easter weekend.

A similar lockdown, but with reduced hours, has since been implemented by the Government which is expected to be in place until the end of the month.

MAKING SALES

The vendor, who recently moved from selling on the street to the newly opened market facility, said the reduced lockdown period currently on for three successive weekends, hardly offers any change for her in terms of sales.

“I will still make some money. God wi mek mi mek some more money,” she said.

She indicated that moving from selling on the street to the market offers similar benefits.

“Business is good so far. Some days are good and some days are bad, but I’m not complaining. I give God thanks for each and every day,” said an appreciative Lawson.

Another vendor at the Port Maria Market, Ermine Reddy, said she has been a vendor for over 15 years. She hails from Hunt’s Town, a community located about eight miles from the parish capital and journeys to Coronation Market to buy foodstuff to sell. She sells a range of food items.

Reddy said the lockdown has not affected her business.

“Well, it (lockdown) don’t affect me. The people them come out and shop early and go back home early, so it doesn’t affect me,” Reddy explained.

She claims that, in fact, the lockdown offers her an opportunity to do other things.

“It’s better for me; more rest,” she pointed out.