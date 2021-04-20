Immigration Corner | Attending an immigration reporting centre

Dear Mr Bassie,

My nephew will need to report to immigration before returning home. Could you advise if this is normal and shed some light on the process?

– SJ

Dear SJ,

Persons may need to attend appointments at an Immigration Reporting Centre if they do not have permission to stay in the United Kingdom.

Persons must only go to a reporting centre if they have an appointment. Those persons should attend their appointment as usual unless they or someone they live with has any coronavirus symptoms or if they are self-isolating. Persons should contact their local reporting centre if they cannot go to their scheduled appointment.

It should be noted that because of coronavirus, it might take longer than usual to get a new reporting appointment. Persons will get a text message, email or letter when they have a new appointment.

Persons who are travelling to their appointment on public transport should follow the guidance about travelling safely.

Those persons attending an appointment should wear a face covering unless it is not safe for them to wear one. For example, because the person may have a respiratory condition or wearing one would cause difficulties. Please note that persons may be asked to remove it briefly if they need to prove their identity.

The rules for wearing a face covering are different in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Read the face coverings guidance to find out which rules apply to the centre being visited.

AT THE APPOINTMENT

Persons ought not to attend their appointment if they or someone they live with has any coronavirus symptoms or if they are self-isolating. They should contact and inform the local reporting centre.

When attending, if possible, persons should attend the appointment alone. They should arrive at the appointed time. Persons will not be permitted to enter the building if they arrive early. Persons will be asked questions at the door about their health in relation to coronavirus and persons must follow the centre’s social-distancing measures.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE APPOINTMENT

Persons will need to bring:

• Their immigration reporting paperwork, such as their Bail 201 letter from the Home Office; and

• Their mobile phone to show security their SMS message at the door

Persons should only carry essential items when they go to their appointment as this will help avoid delays at security.

CONTACTING THE REPORTING CENTRE

Persons may need to contact their reporting centre during coronavirus. Persons should use the assigned email address for that centre.

Those persons should ensure that any email includes their:

• Name

• Date of birth

• Home Office reference

• Mobile phone number

Persons who were sent a text message by mistake should email the Home Office and tell them their reference number (if they have one), name and phone number. Using this email address: Home Office: romsmswrongnumber@homeoffice.gov.uk

Persons should be aware that there are 14 reporting centres in the United Kingdom and their locations can be found online.

Good luck.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com