NCDA cautions against ganja use amid ‘4-20’ celebrations

The National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) is urging Jamaicans to exercise caution in the recreational use of ganja amid local and international ‘4-20’ celebrations.

April 20 is used to mark the movement for the legalisation of weed and typically sees persons lighting up as part of their advocacy.

But the NCDA says Jamaicans should exercise good ganja sense.

Noting that ganja has had tremendous social and cultural significance to Jamaica and Jamaicans, the council is arguing for citizens to build on and enhance folk knowledge of the plant by embracing science-based approaches to its use.

These include research activities that drive industrial and medical applications of the plant with spinoffs for commercial-scale farming.

“Even as the council supports the development of a robust regulated cannabis industry for Jamaica, it continues to be concerned about the challenges posed by recreational use of the plant,” said the NCDA.

It is arguing that the decriminalisation of possession of small quantities of ganja in Jamaica should not be interpreted to mean that recreational use of the plant has no negative consequences.

“On the contrary, this is especially the case where this use involves adolescents and those most vulnerable to its harmful effects. The council, therefore, cautions against recreational use of the plant, especially among these groups.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.