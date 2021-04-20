St Elizabeth man who concocted story charged with murder

A St Elizabeth resident who concocted a story following the death of a man has been charged with his murder.

Charged is 37-year-old Conroy Stone of Cuffies Pen district.

He was arrested and charged on Monday following an interview with his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

The deceased 22-year-old Safa Green was killed in the community of Cuffies Pen district on Sunday, March 21.

The police report that about 7:00 p.m. Stone and another man brought Green to hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

The police were alerted and the men reportedly told cops that they found Green along a roadway.

The police say upon investigations, detectives discovered that the story was concocted and Stone was implicated as the person who stabbed Green.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

