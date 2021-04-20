Teen charged over Seaview Gardens gun attack

A teen boy who the police say was among gunmen who attacked a group in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew has been charged.

The 17-year-old was charged on Monday with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an interview.

He was picked up on following investigations and on Wednesday, April 14, he was placed on an identification parade where he was pointed out.

The attack happened on Thursday, February 18 along Sea Pathway, Phase 2 in Seaview Gardens.

The police report that about 6:16 p.m., the complainants were standing along the roadway when they were pounced upon by armed men, including the teen, who opened fire at them.

The teenager was subsequently arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.