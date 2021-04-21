Bashco's Elias Azan dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Director of Operations at Bashco Trading Co. Ltd, Elias Azan on Wednesday evening passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

He was 65.

The businessman was admitted to hospital with the coronavirus and had spent more than 10 days there.

His death was confirmed a short while ago by his cousin, businessman, Gassan Azan, the chief executive officer of the MegaMart supermarket chain and Bascho stores.

According to the MegaMart boss, the family is currently in shock and is extremely saddened.

“He was a very good man and will be sadly missed,” he said of his relative.

