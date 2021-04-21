Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.06

Gas prices will go up by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $140.37 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $143.20.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $130.20.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $136.30 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $107.70.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.09 to sell for $53.65, while butane will move down by $0.25 to sell for $53.33 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

