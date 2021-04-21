Jamaicans stranded in UK to be repatriated today

Twenty-seven Jamaicans who have been stranded in the United Kingdom will return home today as permission has been granted for them to land, despite the closure of the country's borders to incoming flights from Britain.

The Ministry of National Security indicated that the incoming Boeing 777 aircraft will later on Thursday repatriate British nationals and residents to the UK.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the families of arriving passengers are being asked not to meet them at the airport as the individuals will be housed in a government-managed quarantine facility for 14 days, the ministry advised.

The Ministry is thanking relatives for their patience and understanding as the Government seeks to safely repatriate citizens, under controlled measures, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

