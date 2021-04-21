Norwegian Cruise Line donating US$1 million towards Ja’s COVID-19 response

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, has indicated that Jamaica is set to benefit from a major donation from global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line, to assist in the country’s COVID-19 recovery effort.

In making his sectoral presentation in Parliament yesterday, Bartlett disclosed that Norwegian has agreed to give Jamaica US$1 million to be utilised in its COVID-19 recovery programme, which entails providing well-needed assistance in building out the health infrastructure needed to facilitate the return of cruise tourism in a safe and seamless manner.

“They fully understand that the loss of tourism has resulted in significant economic hardship and that, along with the imminent return of cruising this summer, will provide much-needed relief to the families, communities, and small businesses who are extremely dependent on the tourism industry.”

It was also revealed that the cruise line is donating US$500,000 to the volcano-affected St Vincent and The Grenadines.

Bartlett highlighted that the return of cruise shipping is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the economy and that over the past two years, the government has spent billions of dollars upgrading and developing the ports in Ocho Rios, Falmouth and more recently Port Royal, to enhance Jamaica’s capacity to welcome more of the world’s large cruise ships.

“I want to assure this Honourable House that we are also putting protocols in place that will ensure that it will not only be a lucrative endeavour but one that is safe and seamless too.”

