Policeman allegedly shoots son in domestic dispute

A police corporal is now being questioned following reports that he allegedly shot his son during a domestic dispute this morning.

The incident happened at the home they share in Duhaney Park, St Andrew, the police’s Corporate Communication Unit has confirmed.

However, the police have not released details on how the shooting occurred.

Investigators are still at the scene, law enforcement sources disclosed.

More information to come.

