Several mourners at burial of Clarendon wanted man detained, three guns seized

Several persons of interest who were attending the burial of a Clarendon wanted man were today detained in Woodside in the parish in connection with the seizure of three illegal weapons.

The police say they were monitoring the burial for Fitzroy OJ Coore about 11:30 a.m when they observed what they call suspicious activities.

It triggered a joint police-military raid.

The police say one Smith and Wesson pistol, one Winchester shotgun and one single-action Browning with several rounds of ammunition were recovered and a car seized.

Coore was the leader of the Lion Paw Bushman Gang.

He was killed in a confrontation with the Manchester police in May Day on December 2020.

