Six more COVID-19 deaths, 83 additional infections

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 744.

The deceased are a 41-year-old woman and a 96-year-old man, both from Manchester, a 93-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew, and three men from St Elizabeth aged 87, 61, and 53.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 120.

Meanwhile, there were 83 new cases with ages ranging from eight months to 93 years, pushing the total to 44,337 with 23,203 being active.

Of the new cases, 37 are women and 46 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new cases with 17, followed by St Catherine with 13 and then St Ann with 10.

A total of 1,037 tests were conducted.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 15.7%.

In the meantime, there were 108 more recoveries, increasing the total to 20,070.

Some 299 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill and 29 critically ill.

Seventeen persons are in government quarantine, while 31,304 are at home.

