Bail extended for toll security guard on assault, gun charges

Security guard Norris McLarty who was charged with assault and illegal possession of firearm following an incident with a motorist at the Portmore Toll Plaza is to appear before the Gun Court on May 21.

McLarty’s bail was extended when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

It is being alleged that McLarty was on duty at the toll plaza on April 3 when a toll attendant informed him that a motorcyclist was picking up coins off the ground at the booth.

McLarty reportedly approached the motorcyclist twice and told him to hand over the money.

He reportedly refused and said that he would rather throw the coins away them hand them over to the security guard.

When the motorcyclist attempted to ride away, McLarty stood in his bike and the motorcyclist began taking pictures with his cell phone.

McLarty told the man to desist from taking pictures but the man hit back, it was his right to do so.

The Crown is alleging further that McLarty hit the phone from the man’s hand and an argument developed between them.

It is being alleged that during the incident, McLarty pulled a firearm.

Attorney-at-law Anthony Williams, who is representing McLarty, said today that his client has denied the allegations and has reported that at no time did he pull his firearm from his waist.

