Coke clan, co-accused conditionally freed of murder and gang-related charges

Three members of the Coke clan and four other co-accused have been conditionally freed of murder and gang-related charges.

This after High Court judge Justice Leighton Pusey this morning upheld a conditional nolle prosequi submitted by the prosecution.

Freed are Andrew Coke, Lanchester Coke, Michael Coke, Iesha Jones, David Biggs, Delmarco Cephas, and Wayne Page.

All seven were charged with murder and participating in a criminal organisation.

The Cokes are relatives of convicted drug lord Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, who is in a United States prison.

The Director of Public Prosecutions moved to enter the conditional nolle prosequi on the grounds that witnesses in the case could not be located.

The prosecution indicated in court yesterday that it is seeking to locate the witnesses.

A conditional nolle prosequi means that although the case is discontinued, it can be put back before the courts if the witnesses are located, or if a decision is taken to rely on witness statements.

The seven were charged in connection to the death of alleged gangster Patrick Davis, who is from Denham Town, in 2018.

Davis is believed to have been the leader of the Scream Corner Gang in Denham Town.

It was being alleged that Davis was lured to a Kingston hotel by Jones and was abducted.

His body was later found dumped in Rockfort, east Kingston.

Following an investigation, the accused were arrested and charged.

