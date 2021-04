Lifespan Spring Water Company Limited has donated 100 cases of its 5L formats to the recovery efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The Caribbean country has faced increasing difficulties since the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano began on Friday, April 9. The donations were handed over last Thursday at the Lifespan Spring Water retail office in Kingston by company CEO Nayana Williams (right) to St Vincent and the Grenadines Honorary Consul to Jamaica, June Barbour.