From left: The Rt Reverend Stanley G. Clarke, chairman, National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee; Anastacia Garrison, principal, Caledonia All-Age and Infant School; Dr Roneckia Rose, past student, Cairn Curran Primary School; and Courtney Campbell, group president & CEO, Victoria Mutual, showcase a selection of tablet devices handed over to the three schools from offerings and donations received through January’s staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast.