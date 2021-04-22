Earth Today | 30 years and counting

OVER ITS 30-year history up to now, Environmental Solutions Limited (ESL) has blazed many trails, living its mission to harmonise development with environmentally sustainable practices through the application of science and standards of excellence.

“It is a joy to have come this far and to have inspired many professionals, public- and private-sector leaders, and civil society; to have contributed to the design and construction of environmentally sound projects in road, seaport, airport, sanitation, water supply and energy infrastructure, housing and resort development; to have championed international certification for health and analytical services in chemistry and microbiology,” said Eleanor Jones, chairman and chief executive officer of ESL.

“We are proud of and grateful to, our team of professionals and administrative staff, to our valued clients throughout the Caribbean and elsewhere, and to international development agencies – all of whom have made our successful and exciting journey possible. We look forward with great anticipation to the next 30 years of service to sustainable investment, while improving planetary health and the human condition,” she added.

The firm’s founding was spurred by the growing global environmental movement and preparations for the UN World Conference on Environment and Development. In three decades, the company has expanded its staff complement and facility to provide a service range that includes environmental risk management, environmental planning and management systems, pollution prevention, as well as analytical services in environmental health.

The dedication and skill of its current 30-member staff complement and highly reputed consultants bolster the consistently reliable and practical solutions that the company offers to its local, regional, and international clients.

“I am proud to declare that I have been with ESL since inception. The main motivator for me to stay with this organisation is, first and foremost, the respect that is given to me and all who form the ESL family,” noted field technician and longest-serving staff member Vianzo Rowe.

“Every team member is encouraged to attain excellence in our fields, as we all continue to climb to higher heights. I am no exception! My communication skills have improved along with my technical skills, and I am pleased to be recognised as a tower of strength to others. We have become a family. I will continue until they pull the rope and say, let’s go home now, Rowe,” he added.

ESL’s dependable finance manager, Felix Whyte, describes his 20 years of ongoing service, while himself heaping praise on the firm.

“I became an ESL team member in 2000 as an accounting clerk and have had the opportunity to be a part of ESL’s steady growth over the last two decades. I am pleased that my career has also taken flight with ESL, where talent and dedication is recognised and rewarded. I now hold the position of manager of finance and administration,” he said.

“ESL has afforded me the unique opportunity to fulfil my career goals with such a significant contribution to society. I look forward to the prospect of my continued contribution to the development of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean with ESL in the years ahead,” Whyte added.