Grandfather being sought for failing to report girl's sexual assault, suspect arrested

Ruddy Mathison/Gleaner Writer

The grandfather of an eight-year-old child is now being sought by the police for failing to report the sexual assault of the little girl in their northwestern St Catherine community.

The suspect in the case, a 24-year-old man, was held in a special police operation on St John's Road in Spanish Town on April 13.

He was wanted in relation to allegations of rape, buggery, sexual touching, indecent assault, and grievous assault committed in a rural St Catherine farming district over an 18-month period spanning January 2019 to July 2020.

The assault began when the child was returning home after making a purchase at a shop.

She was attacked by two men on a track and sexually abused.

The girl was also sexually assaulted on the day of her mother's funeral.

She is now 10 years old.

Weeks ago, Superintendent Steve Brown, who is in charge of the St Catherine North Enhanced Security Measures Task Force, expressed concern about the spate of child sex crimes in Jamaica.

"This sexual offence thing has become a headache," Brown said, adding that there are "some sick men in the society".

