INDECOM to interview cop who allegedly shot wife and son in domestic dispute

A policeman is under investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) in relation to the alleged shooting of his estranged wife and their son.

The incident happened yesterday at a house in Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

According to INDECOM, family members in the house became engaged in a verbal dispute, which became physical.

During the tussle, the off-duty policeman reportedly discharged his private licensed firearm, resulting in the injury of his wife and son.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It is reported that he is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The injured woman received a graze to her leg was treated and discharged.

INDECOM says its forensic team processed the scene and a nine millimetre spent casing was recovered.

The oversight body says the policeman’s private gun was seized, photographed, boxed, and sealed for testing at the Government Forensic Laboratory.

According to INDECOM, the cop declined to provide an initial account at the scene and was served with a notice to visit the commission today for an interview.

It says other family members are also to be interviewed at the earliest opportunity.

Witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact INDECOM’s head office at 876-968-8875, 876968-1932, or send information via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.