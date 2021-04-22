Thu | Apr 22, 2021

M16 rifle seized in Westmoreland

Published:Thursday | April 22, 2021 | 9:27 AM
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Cops assigned to the Westmoreland Police seized an M16 assault rifle during an operation in Egypt Gardens, Little London.

The police report that about 9:40 yesterday afternoon, a team was in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm found.

