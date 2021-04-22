M16 rifle seized in Westmoreland

Cops assigned to the Westmoreland Police seized an M16 assault rifle during an operation in Egypt Gardens, Little London.

The police report that about 9:40 yesterday afternoon, a team was in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm found.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.