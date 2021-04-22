Prisoner who disarmed, shot policeman pleads guilty

The prisoner who escaped custody after disarming and shooting a policeman at the National Chest Hospital in St Andrew yesterday pleaded guilty in the Gun Court under a plea deal and is to be sentenced on June 18.

Ricardo Richards, 31, who was recaptured a week after his escape on March 12, will be sentenced on charges of robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, and wounding with intent.

He was also charged with escaping custody, illegal possession of ammunition, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, but those offences were withdrawn under the plea deal.

Richards was taken hospital by the police to receive medical care.

However, when his handcuffs were unlocked to allow a doctor to treat him, he grabbed a pistol from one of two policemen who had accompanied him, shot one of them, and fled.

But he was later recaptured after he was found at a guest house in St Andrew.

Before the incident, Richards had been in police custody awaiting trial on charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent.

He is to return to court on May 17 to answer those charges.

Attorney-at-law Earnest Davis is representing Richards.

- Tanesha Mundle

