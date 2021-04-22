Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 165 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded seven more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 751.

Those who died on Wednesday are:

* A 67-year-old woman from St James

* An 80-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 64-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 69-year-old man from St Catherine

* A 60-year-old male from St Mary

Two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 122.

Meanwhile, there were 165 new cases with ages ranging from nine days to 94 years, pushing the total to 44,502 with 23,259 being active.

Of the new cases, 83 are males and 82 are females.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new cases with 53, followed by St Catherine with 34 and then St James with 15.

A total of 1,624 tests were conducted.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 15.7%.

In the meantime, there were 100 more recoveries, increasing the total to 20,170.

Some 269 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill and 26 critically ill.

Seventeen persons are in government quarantine, while 31,304 are at home.

