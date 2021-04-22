Soldier who pulled gun on cop, wife found in compromising position convicted

The Jamaica Defence Force corporal who pulled his weapon on his wife and a policeman who were found in a compromising position at their home in Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been convicted.

Omar Williams, 32, was today found guilty in the Gun Court on charges of common assault and illegal possession of firearm.

The charges stemmed from reports from his wife that he had pointed a gun at her during the dramatic encounter on February 19, 2020.

Williams’ bail was further extended for him to return to court for sentencing before Justice Bertram Morrison on May 17.

At the same time, Williams who was accused of shooting the policeman was freed of charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

Those offences were dismissed following a no-case submission by his attorney Linton Gordon at the end of the 10-day trial.

Gordon asserted that the army man acted in self-defence.

In court, he argued that about 11:30 on the night in question Williams showed up at his home unexpectedly and found the policeman, who was naked, standing in the living room beside his wife, who was skimpily dressed in lingerie.

The soldier then turned on the light and saw the policeman reaching under a cushion that was nearby.

He then went up to the cop, hit him on his head, and asked him what he was doing, and saw that a gun was under the cushion.

The policeman then reached for the weapon and was shot in his shoulder by the army corporal.

The injured policeman was then rushed to hospital and the soldier was later arrested and charged.

Attorney-at-law Obika Gordon is also representing Williams.

- Tanesha Mundle

