St Ann Parish Court, Brown’s Town Outstation closed due to COVID-19

The St Ann Parish Court and its Brown’s Town Outstation have been closed due to COVID-19.

Matters that were scheduled to be heard today and on Friday, including cases before the Circuit Court, will be adjourned and new dates assigned.

Beneficiaries of maintenance monies, who still receive their payments via cheques, will be able to make a pick up on Friday at the Brown’s Town Outstation.

However, they are being encouraged to sign up with the cash card or direct deposit systems to receive funds electronically.

Persons can sign up for either of these facilities at the court office.

Further information on when normal operations will resume will be provided in the coming days.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or visit www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.

