St James man charged following ganja operation

The police in St James have arrested and charged 30-year-old Melcardo Smith, a labourer of Post Office Hill, Cambridge, with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja following an operation on Wednesday.

It is reported that about 6:30 a.m., cops were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Smith was searched.

According to the police, one pound of ganja was found on top of a refrigerator inside the house.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Smith’s court date has not been finalised.

