140 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded 140 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the national tally to 44,642.

Of the new infections, 87 are women and 52 are men with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.

St Catherine accounts for most of the new cases with 37, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 36, and then Trelawny with 17.

A total of 1,472 tests were conducted.

With the new cases, the tally of active infections now stands at 23,291.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 15.1%.

Meanwhile, Jamaica on Thursday also recorded one more death from the virus, pushing the total to 752.

The deceased is a 78-year-old woman from St James.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 124.

In the meantime, there were 105 more recoveries, increasing the total to 20,275.

Some 272 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill and 27 critically ill.

Thirty-five persons are in government quarantine, while 30,408 are at home.

