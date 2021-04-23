Chief Currie denounces women-beaters

Richard Currie, chief of the Accompong Maroons, has come out against domestic violence, and in particular, violence against women. Speaking with The Gleaner following a courtesy call on Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and House Speaker Marisa...

Richard Currie, chief of the Accompong Maroons, has come out against domestic violence, and in particular, violence against women.

Speaking with The Gleaner following a courtesy call on Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert Wednesday, Currie would not be drawn on a controversial video showing a man physically abusing a woman.

The police had sought Central Westmoreland Member of Parliament George Wright as a person of interest regarding the incident but have closed their investigation because he and Tannisha Singh, who both made reports of assault against each other, have indicated that they no longer wished to press charges, and the footage was inconclusive.

Currie stressed that he was against violence.

“I 100 per cent denounce any attack on our women. I personally do not believe in any form of abuse or violence, whichever way it comes, whether male to female or female to male,” Currie told The Gleaner.

However, pressed on the specific case of the video, he urged caution.

“I would hope that the right thing is done and we conduct an investigation around the matter. We can’t convict until we have ascertained the guilty party and identity of who the person is, and that I leave to the justice system,” he said.

Currie hinted further that preliminary talks about the sovereignty of the Maroon lands were encouraging but did not go into specifics.

editorial@gleanerjm.com