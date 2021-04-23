Francis: Neglecting domestic violence could impact economic decisions

WESTERN BUREAU:

Economist Johnique Francis is warning that if Jamaica’s politicians do not adequately address the problem of gender-based violence, that neglect will result in a lack of trust that will impact the nation’s economic opportunities.

“Because our politicians are the face of economic policy, when something like this [gender-based violence] has happened and you feel they are not handling it right, then when other issues come up, you will feel as though they are incapable,” Francis, who is a lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI), told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

“That impacts economic decisions because of the implications there are and the expectations you have,” Francis added. “You look at the situation and say that the policymakers are not doing anything up front, and it causes you to think that if they are not handling something like this well, why should we trust them with the whole country? That is where the problem is, even from an economic standpoint.”

VIRAL VIDEO

Her comments come amid the ongoing saga surrounding Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright, who came under public criticism after a video of a man physically attacking a woman went viral on social media. However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force eventually announced that it was closing its investigation in the matter, as Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh – who made separate allegations of a physical altercation following the video’s release – both indicated that they no longer wished to press charges. Following the video’s release, a series of protests were held in Wright’s constituency with the participants calling for an end to violence against women.

Wright subsequently took a leave of absence from the Jamaica Labour Party, meaning he will not be taking part in the Government’s parliamentary caucus.

POLITICIANS IMPACT

Francis noted that whatever politicians say on even the smallest subjects can impact potential investors’ decision about whether to do business with Jamaica.

“It is a matter of them [politicians] having to hurry up and step up, because what we say and do will have its implications, even if we see the issue as something minimal. This is because of the mere fact that persons are looking on, especially the persons out there who hold a lot of capital,” said Francis.

In the meantime, Marleen Campbell, a former national youth parliamentarian, suggested that safe zones should be created for victims of domestic violence, and that the reporting process regarding such offences should be sped up.

“Victims of domestic violence are sometimes afraid of speaking about it, and many of them are not in a good position to say that they are going to get up and leave. There definitely needs to be something that the Government puts in place to ensure there is a safe space for those persons; and I think the police force needs to act faster when it comes to these things, because we see where these incidents are reported and it goes through a long process,” said Campbell.