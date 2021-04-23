Nicaraguans, Jamaican held in Manchester ganja bust

A Jamaican and two Nicaraguans remain in custody following the seizure of ganja valued at over $3,000,000.

The men’s identities are being withheld by the police pending further investigation.

The seizure was made during an operation in New Forrest district on Wednesday.

The police report that about 10:00 p.m., a team was in the area when a premises occupied by the men was searched.

According to the police, the cops seized approximately 857 pounds of ganja, $238,000, several lead sheets, and lottery scamming paraphernalia.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3,428,000, the police reported.

