Port Authority of Jamaica: Changing lives of residents

THE OCHO Rios fishing village, once a bustling site for shabby shacks and informal trading in the middle of the tourist hotspot of Ocho Rios, is now a melting pot for authentic Jamaican cuisine, culture and trade, courtesy of the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ).

As the agency of government that regulates operations at the island’s ports, the PAJ has undertaken several initiatives that have positively impacted the lives and livelihoods of people in port communities across the island.

Kimberley Stiff, assistant vice-president of marketing communications at the PAJ, explained that roughly $500 million was spent to redevelop and improve the Ocho Rios fishing village, which is nestled between the cruise ship pier and the Reynolds Pier in the St Ann resort town.

“Many of our cruise ports exist in very lively communities where members are particularly involved in the day-to-day operations of the port business, so it’s critically important that they are engaged, and we try to support them as best as we can,” she stated.”Most of the communities in which we have a cruise port we seek to find ways in which we can enhance the community.”

Stiff said the fishing village is a mainstay for fishers and other residents who ply their trade, such as art, craft, food and entertainment, among other ventures, at the location. However, she said the activities were largely informal and unregulated, which resulted in the area appearing dilapidated, disorganised, and a cause of concern for cruise shipping interests.

“The food product is quite good (as) they have developed a reputation, over time, of providing great meals, as well as a nice little area for you to chill out. However, it had not been maintained, (so) it had become derelict and rundown (and) became a bit unsafe and unsavoury for visitors,” Stiff explained. “It had become a concern for cruise lines owing to the proximity to the main Ocho Rios cruise port.”

With the redevelopment and improvements, the PAJ executive explained that the area has been transformed into the ultimate chill spot, and has added to the attractions in the popular resort town.

The scope of the redevelopment and improvement works include:

- Building a two-storey structure to accommodate two large restaurants, dining pavilion and facilities for fisherfolk;

- Construction of 18 small shops, restrooms, parking bays and walkways;

- Sewage and electrical installations;

- Renovation of driveway;

- Reclamation and nourishment of beachfront.

Approximately 18 business operators and 50 fishers currently occupy the upgraded facilities at the fishing village.

“Apart from seeing a world-class facility in terms of aesthetics, it is dubbed the ultimate chill spot - you have fabulous ocean view, a natural spring running through, and you have a number of restaurants to choose from,” Stiff said of the improved Ocho Rios fishing village.

Importantly, none of the persons who plied their trade or wares at the location prior to the redevelopment was displaced. “They were the ones who were given first choice in terms of business owners at the upgraded facility and it is still so,” Stiff stressed. “We have facilitated their growth and development, we have invested a lot in them, we have provided training programmes for them - we exposed them to (proper) business practices, accounting practices, customer service; everything to do with running a viable and successful business, and we have continued to support them.”

Stiff said the redevelopment of the Ocho Rios fishing village is part of a broader plan by the port regulator to improve and upgrade the entire area spanning the recently upgraded cruise terminal and the Reynolds Pier, which is now being upgraded. She said there are further plans to build a promenade to connect both ports to the facilities at the fishing village.

Meanwhile, the Port Royal Ferry Pier in Kingston, commonly referred to as ‘jetty’ by residents, was also rehabilitated by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) when it built a new cruise port to accommodate cruise liners and passengers as part of a renewed thrust to establish the history-rich, seaside community as a cruise destination.

Port Royal welcomed its first cruise ship in January 2020, just before the pandemic decimated the global cruise and travel industries.

Stiff said the decision to rehabilitate the jetty was made based on its ability to become an economic enabler for residents, as well as to improve the infrastructure of the community to accommodate cruise tourism.

However, the dilapidated state of the dock posed a safety concern, and this helped to reinforce the decision to rehabilitate it.

“It was in a state of disrepair … and it had become a matter of concern for us because of its location and it being a key enabler for the community in terms of conducting commercial activities, as well as for social and entertainment activities,” she explained.

“It is one of the ways that they have been able to maintain the viability of their businesses, so it really has had a tremendous impact on their ability to conduct trade and commerce,” Stiff stressed.”It is a mainstay in the community, so it was really appreciated by them.”