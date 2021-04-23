Three men fatally shot in St Elizabeth police chase

Three men who engaged the police in a shootout and a high-speed chase in Kilmarnock, St Elizabeth were shot and killed last night.

A fourth man is in custody.

The police have not yet disclosed the identities of the slain gunmen but informed that two are believed to be from the Whitehouse area of Westmoreland and the other is from a Spanish Town, St Catherine address.

The police reported that two armed men held up a motorist in the Whitehouse area of Westmoreland and stole his Toyota Axio motor car.

They also reportedly robbed him of cash and other valuables before escaping in the stolen vehicle.

A report was made to the police and a car fitting the description of the stolen vehicle was seen in a community called Bronte Common, which lies on the border of Westmoreland and St Elizabeth.

The police travelled to the location and the car with the men aboard was intercepted along a road.

The police reported that the gunmen opened fire on the cops and that the fire was returned.

Three men were subsequently found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police report that an illegal gun and the stolen car were seized.

A fourth man escaped into bushes.

The area was searched and he was later apprehended.

- Hopeton Bucknor

