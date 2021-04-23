Traffic delays expected along Burke Road in Spanish Town

Motorists are being warned by the National Works Agency (NWA) to expect possible delays along the heavily-trafficked Burke Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The NWA says it is conducting hotmix patching works along the corridor starting today, which will continue into the weekend.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible.

Persons travelling from the direction of Spanish Town Hospital towards the town centre may use Barrett Street, onto White Church Street then onto Wellington Street.

The Spanish Town Bypass can also be used as an alternative route.

In the meantime, the NWA says hotmix patching works are being planned for the Bog Walk Gorge, also in St Catherine, but these matters are currently being procured.

The NWA is appealing to motorists to exercise patience and caution as they traverse the roadways during the period of work and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

