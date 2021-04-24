Four, including teens, killed in Corporate Area crash

Four people, including two teenagers, died in a crash last night along Marcus Garvey Drive in the Corporate Area.

The incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. the police say, nearly four hours after the night time curfew took effect.

The dead have been identified as 23 year-old Javian Dove of Barracks Road in Montego Bay, St James; 18 year-old Kryshana Ellis, whose address is unknown; and 16 year-old Damar Patterson of a Tawes Meadows address in Spanish Town, St Catherine. The body of the fourth person, a male, has not yet been identified.

The police report that the four were travelling in a Honda motor car from downtown Kingston towards Portmore, St Catherine, when the car crashed into a concrete utility pole, just about 100 metres after passing Industrial Terrace.

Fire fighters along with the police responded to the incident.

Investigators say Patterson was pulled from the car and taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he died. The other occupants died on spot.

