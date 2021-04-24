Long-term parenting campaign being crafted by CPFSA

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is crafting a long-term, good-parenting campaign aimed at encouraging good parenting techniques within the society.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Morgan said the campaign will focus on issues surrounding corporal punishment.

“We believe that we should build them up; don’t beat them down,” he said, as he addressed the CPFSA’s virtual quarterly press briefing on April 21.

Noting that there has been a renewed call within the society to address the issue of violence in general and violence specifically targeted at vulnerable groups, such as children, women and the disabled, Morgan argued that any society that continues to promote the use of violence as a means of discipline “is a society that will continue to use violence as a means of solving its problems”.

“Our duty as childcare advocates and professionals is to craft the necessary policies to ensure the society is led in a positive way towards behaviours that contribute to the holistic development of all persons within the society. Hence, it is our focus to teach good-parenting to all our citizens over the next 10 to 15 years, so that we can contribute to turning the corner on the issue of violence as a means of resolving conflicts within the society,” he added.

Morgan said the campaign is being crafted by the CPFSA, in partnership with several multilateral agencies, among them the United Nations Children’s Fund.