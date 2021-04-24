Marcy Chin gives back to Kencot

Singer Marcy Chin donated six tablets to students from her community of Kencot in Kingston.

Concerned about the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the lives of many, including students, Chin said she felt the need to give back to assist with the education of the nation’s most vulnerable.

“It has been a long-time dream of mine to nourish my community in some way, and I thought that contributing to the children’s educational well-being would be an excellent start. The tablets will help to keep them connected to what is happening in the world. It’s easy to carry around, and it feels a lot more personal and much simpler for children to use than a typical computer,” said Chin.

The six students who benefited from Chin’s donation attend neighbouring primary schools. Since Jamaica recorded its first case of the coronavirus last year, face-to-face classes have been affected, and many schools have been forced to conduct classes online.

The singer not only has an interest in education, Chin recently did a freestyle, which took aim at paedophiles, rapists and predators, and has released the song Warning.

“I spoke up because I am a woman and an injustice to one woman is an injustice to all women. I, like most women, feel targeted. The frequency of these incidents in recent times have started to incite fear among our women, and I wanted to shout from atop my lungs that we should not live in fear. Instead, we should take our protection in our own hands. Fear keeps us docile. Let us not give power to the predators by living in fear. Let us become more vigilant and protect ourselves in whatever ways that we can,” said Chin.