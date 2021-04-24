Two men arrested following seizure of assault rifle

Two men are now in custody following the seizure of an FN Cal assault rifle during a joint police/military operation on Granville Drive, Granville, St. James on Thursday.

Lawmen say about 3:30 p.m., premises occupied by the two men were searched and the illegal firearm was found. The men were subsequently taken into custody. Their identities, however, are being withheld pending further investigation.

