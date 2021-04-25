ARCHDIOCESE OF KINGSTON, JAMAICA STRATEGIC PASTORAL PLAN 2020-2030

The Motto, Vision Statement, and Mission Statement

Every time we pray the Lord’s Prayer, we ask that God’s Kingdom may come. Sometimes we feel that the building of the Kingdom is solely God’s work, but we know that the fundamental mission of the Church – and of each Christian – is to cooperate with Jesus to build his Kingdom.

But many of us spend our lives preoccupied with material things – with what we will eat, or drink, or wear. These things are necessary for survival, but they should not be our main focus in life. Knowing well the human heart, Jesus encourages us:

“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:31-33).

We Catholics are a Eucharistic people. We are like the Hebrews, wandering in the barren desert – hungry and thirsty – and like in days of old, today, God feeds us with his Word and with his very Body and Blood. This is our daily bread – our “food for the journey” – nourishment to strengthen us as we press on with our mission.

Our archbishop, the Most Rev Kenneth Richards, wishes all of us to focus on achieving the mission of Jesus in our times, and so he has been strategic in his approach. Using a participative approach, the Archdiocese of Kingston has prepared a plan of action for the 10-year period 2020-2030. Before any strategic objectives were selected, using a consultative process, his team set about clarifying our identity as Catholic Christians – our spirituality – which defines our vision and drives our mission.

The motto selected for the Archdiocese of Kingston during this 10-year period is powerful: “Eucharistic People: Building the Kingdom”.

Vision Statement of the Archdiocese of Kingston:

A vision statement encapsulates the philosophy of an organisation and declares the direction in which it wishes to go and the ultimate end point towards which it strives. The following is the vision statement guiding the Archdiocese of Kingston during this 10-year planning period:

Impelled by the Word of God and Nourished by the Eucharist, we are vibrant Catholic Christians, who, by living and proclaiming Jesus Christ, build the Kingdom of God, which means realising the full humanity of all Jamaicans and Transforming Jamaica into a Society of Justice and Peace.

The Kingdom of God to be built in Jamaica is visioned to have two components: one relating to the individual and the other to the nation as a whole:

• Each Jamaican is to be facilitated to become fully human, exercising his/her giftedness in the physical, intellectual, cultural, and spiritual facets of life. Jamaican Catholics will be encouraged to contemplate what it means to be fully human, and how they may deepen their humanity.

• Sacred Scripture is full of challenges to God’s people to build societies of peace and justice, with all that this implies in terms of equal access to quality education, legal services, personal healthcare, a healthy natural and built environment, and security of person and property. Jamaican Catholics will be encouraged to contemplate on what true justice and peace means in our context and will be encouraged to speak out and to work towards achieving it.

Mission Statement of the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica:

A mission statement is focused on the specific goals of an organisation based on its vision, and outlines some of the strategies to be employed to get there. The mission statement guiding the Archdiocese of Kingston during this 10-year planning period is quite clear and focussed:

As Christians of the Archdiocese of Kingston, we are committed to fulfil the mission of Jesus Christ by:

• Growing in and living the Christian faith

• Proclaiming His message by word and action

• Ministering to and advocating for the poor and marginalised

• Promoting right relationships between human individuals, between individuals and society, and between humanity and the natural environment.

And by so doing, build the Kingdom of God.

The last bullet covers a multitude of actions. When humanity fell from grace, original justice was lost, and humanity – and all creation – needed a saviour to cancel original sin and to restore original justice. One way to describe original justice is in terms of establishing “right relationships” between all parties. That – in brief – is the mission of the Archdiocese of Kingston.

By holding this vision and committing to this mission, the Archdiocese of Kingston is living fully within the mind of the Church. Quoted below are passages from two documents of the Second Vatican Council, which underpin the Strategic Pastoral Plan of the Archdiocese of Kingston:

“Henceforward the Church, endowed with the gifts of her founder and faithfully observing his precepts of charity, humility and self-denial, receives the mission of proclaiming and establishing among all peoples the Kingdom of Christ and of God, and she is on earth the seed and the beginning of that kingdom” .1

“The mission of the Church is not only to bring the message and grace of Christ to men but also to penetrate and perfect the temporal order with the spirit of the Gospel” .2

We encourage all Catholics and people of good will to study the Strategic Pastoral Plan of the Archdiocese of Kingston and to commit themselves to actualising it at the personal, parish, deanery, archdiocesan, and national levels.

1 Lumen Gentium (5) quoted in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (768).

2 Vatican II. Decree on the Apostolate of the Laity (5).