Celebrating Ramadan in Jamaica

More than 1.8 billion Muslims observe the rites of Ramadan annually, from the new moon of the Islamic calendar’s ninth month until the next new moon, 29 or 30 days later. Every Muslim who has reached the age of responsibility and is mentally and physically capable is expected to observe Ramadan.

The Prophet Mohammed reportedly said, “When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained.”

But what is Ramadan, exactly? What’s the deal with fasting? And is there anything special you should do or say when you’re around Muslim friends and acquaintances during Ramadan? What kind of activities are Muslims allowed to take part in, and from what must they abstain?

WHAT IS RAMADAN?

Ramadan is the word in Arabic for the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. As the Islamic calendar is lunar, Ramadan’s timing is in the Gregorian year, which shifts by roughly 11 days each year.

Muslims are taught that the Quran – which they revere as the word of God – was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month, beginning in the year 610. During this time, Muslims are expected to undertake prayer and abstinence in thanks for God’s revelation and his creation, as a result of which they will emerge spiritually purified. It is a kind of spiritual training ground to improve your relationship with God and improve yourself.

“It may last for just a month, but the idea is to develop new and better habits long term,” said Tariq Azeem, Imam and Missionary of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat.

Though there are five pillars of Islam, the practices that are intrinsic to being Muslim – the testament of faith, a short verbal declaration of adherence to Islam, which is repeated whenever Muslims are called to prayer; prayer itself at five ordained times every day throughout the year; charitable giving; and the Haj pilgrimage – fasting is what Ramadan is best known for.

Between sunrise and sunset, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking, ingesting medications, and sexual intercourse. During daylight hours, a single sip of water, coffee, or even chewing gum is enough to invalidate the fast.

To prepare for their daily fast, Muslims wake for a pre-dawn meal called suhoor, before they pray. The fasting acts as a reset for the mind, body, and soul, so by abstaining from food and water during the day, the faithful are reminded of those less fortunate.

What should you do during Ramadan?

Once the start of Ramadan is declared, Muslims share holiday greetings such as Ramadan Mubarak, or ‘Blessed Ramadan’, and Ramadan Kareem, ‘May Ramadan be generous [to you]’.

Now since we are in a pandemic and are practising social distancing, it is appropriate to send these greetings via text messages, calls, and emails to family and friends.

One of the best things about Ramadan is that it is inclusive. You don’t have to be a Muslim to partake. Spending time in contemplation and prayer, self-control, and deeper spirituality should be the aim of all of God’s children.

Though everyone is welcome, there are still those who are not permitted to fast. Children; the infirm; menstruating, pregnant, or breastfeeding persons; or those with chronic health conditions are all understood to be exempt from fasting. Fasting is self-discipline and not meant to put oneself through unnecessary suffering and hardship.

The exempted are expected to do more acts of charity like feeding the poor.

How does Ramadan end?

The end of Ramadan is marked with a celebration and feast known as Eid al-Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

Eid al-Fitr is distinguished by the performance of communal prayer at daybreak on its first day. It is also a time of official receptions and private visits when friends greet one another, presents are given, new clothes are worn, and the graves of relatives are visited.

But during this pandemic, this ‘festival’ will look a little different.

“Usually, on this day we celebrate just as Easter is celebrated in Jamaica, so it is a time of joy and happiness, and we have a big event at the mosque as well, but because of COVID, it’s not going to be the same. But we are looking forward to the directions of the Government, and whatever they advise then we will, of course, abide by them,” said Azeem.

He continued, “Previously we had members all over the island gather at our headquarters on Old Harbour Road, but since last year, our Eid celebration came during COVID, so instead of having a nationwide gathering, we had each chapter celebrating the Eid separately so that we could abide by the protocols put forth by the Government.”

“Though things are different during this pandemic, Ramadan will remain the same. Though we are socially distanced, we are reminded to draw closer to God and be in full communion with him. It is also a time that promotes charity when the world needs it. Even a smile these days is considered an act of charity.”