“If I take it, I would be cheating on God.” This sentiment was expressed by a woman who one might describe as deeply religious. She is expressing how she feels about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine that the Government of Jamaica made available. For her, God will protect her from all harm, so opting to take a vaccine would be paramount to a lack of faith in God. Whether we think she is right or wrong is of no consequence, for she believes what she believes. As the expression goes, “belief kills, and belief cures”. I am just hoping that in this case, her belief does not lead to her getting sick, or worse, to her death. Beneath her statement at a deeper level is the relationship between science and religion, a topic few church denominations dare to engage.

Amid the pandemic, the role of the Church in civil society is simmering as the Government, some would argue, is infringing on the Church by placing a limit on the number of congregants allowed to be present in church for any service. Some Christians purport during this pandemic that churches should be opened so that they can storm Heaven. They want to pray “for protection from this attack from Satan". This is the time for us to turn to God, they claim. Previous to the pandemic, churches were engaged in regular services in this “deeply religious society”. I consider myself a modern-day Christian, so for me, I look at actions and their consequences. Surely, by their fruits, you shall know them. Prior to COVID, we had been praying for a cessation of violence in Jamaica. There have been many prayer breakfasts, tent crusades, peace walks through violent communities, and other religious activities. These have all focused on taming the beast of crime and violence. Looking at the evidence, instead of the crime rate decreasing, it continues to increase. I am not saying that prayers are not effective, nor am I questioning the power of God. What I am questioning is the sole use of prayer or other religious acts to solve societal issues. Yes, we need to pray; yes we need the tent crusades, but we also need social programmes to assist those persons who might find a life of criminality enticing. I question the effectiveness of prayer without work. As the Apostle James said, prayer without work is dead.

COVID is no joke. The sentiments expressed by some church leaders towards the measures implemented by the Government to curb the spread of COVID is myopic. Frankly, some church leaders seem to be more concerned with carrying on as if it’s “business as usual” and are less focused on lowering the COVID infection rate. This is evident from the many videos floating around on social media of them berating the Government and defying the law. Undoubtedly, these are strange and questionable times. Many church leaders are wrestling with how to be Church in the public space during the time of the pandemic. However, I wonder if they understand the role the Church should play in society during “normal times". The dream of going to Heaven and the lack of attentiveness to life on Earth has been the focus of many formulations of Christianity from its early inception in Jamaica. This focus has led to many churches not offering social programmes since it is more about a life in Heaven over life here on Earth.

It is time for churches to take their proper place in the public domain. The minister of religion should not be invited only to say the opening prayer at a meeting. They should be an integral participant. Churches should work more with the Government to bring about a transformation in Jamaican society. We have so many churches. Yet our society, being in the state it is, points to a lack of praxis of the faith. Maybe during this pandemic, churches can play their part in assisting the Government in lowering the infection rate and assist in the promotion of people taking the vaccine. I am convinced that if there is greater collaboration between the Government and the Church, then Jamaica will be a better place. Let us dare not cheat on God by neglecting our role in society. Faith should lead to action in the present so that we can ensure our place in a Heaven tomorrow.

– Rev Fr Rohan Tulloch, SJ