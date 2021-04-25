Clarendon Police in mourning for fourth time in eight months

The Clarendon Police have been plunged into mourning for the second time this month, following the death of Corporal Michael Mitchell. Two other cops have also died in the past eight months.

Mitchell died suddenly on Friday. The Gleaner understands that he had a brain tumour. He died only a day after the cops had buried colleague, Sergeant Tameicha Powell, on Thursday.

Mitchell, who was assigned to the Agro Town Enforcement Team at the time of his passing, served the Jamaica Constabulary Force for almost three decades.

Deemed an all-rounder, he served at the Exeter, Chapelton and May Pen police stations, and was a member of the Clarendon operational team.

Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of operations for the Clarendon Police, described Mitchell as a respectful cop, who was a mentor to others.

"Mitchell was a hardworking, jovial, respectful and knowledgeable police who was always willing to share with and guide his juniors," he said.

Phillips said the team's grief has been compounded by the fact that they have lost four colleagues in less than a year.

"Corporal Mitchell's passing has rocked the division as the day before we laid Sergeant Tameicha Powell to rest . In fact, we have lost three corporals and one sergeant within the last eight months, and so again we are thrust back into a state of mourning," Phillips told The Gleaner.

"We will certainly miss Mitchell from the team, but we will continue to honour him by living up to the good principles he represented," he said.

