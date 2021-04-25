Jesus is a must because He always keeps his promises

Our God is a covenant-making and a covenant-keeping God. The word ‘covenant’ is not very familiar to us nowadays, but it really just means a promise, and the closest we come to understanding it is the institution of marriage.

According to Eerdmans Dictionary, a covenant is a solemn agreement between two or more parties, made binding by some sort of oath. And there are five main characteristics of a covenant:

1. A covenant is based upon mutual trust.

2. A covenant is a spiritual agreement.

3. In a covenant, one seeks to give all that he/she has.

4. A covenant is a forever promise.

5. A covenant consists of giving oneself to the other.

While at the core, a covenant is a promise, it is an absolutely binding agreement. For us today, a promise is shallow and considered ‘a comfort to a fool’, but in the ancient world, it was the air they breathed. They considered covenants to be sacred, trustworthy, and permanent. And God never ever broke a covenant.

We see this in the Bible, which is, basically, the outworking of two main covenants that God made with man – the Old Covenant and the New Covenant. The interaction between God, the world, and its people is based on covenants. The very creation of the Earth and how things are ordered, God did by covenant. When we are born-again, we enter into a covenant with God and become part of His family.

“God is not a man, so he does not lie. He is not human, so he does not change his mind. Has he ever spoken and failed to act? Has he ever promised and not carried it through?” Numbers 23:19 (NLT). The highest form of Covenant is the blood covenant. In fact, the original word for covenant means to cut. Persons would cut themselves, mix their blood and become ‘blood brothers’.

As Christians, we have a blood covenant with Jesus in that God has made a binding, permanent promise to us. We are blood brothers with Jesus. This elevates us to a place of acceptance and authority in the Kingdom of God by blood, and nothing can change that. Believers are part of God’s family on good days and on bad days.

God’s covenant is a guarantee that His face will always be towards us for our good all the time. God even extends some of the benefits of the covenant to our children and their children. Some of us have been protected by the Lord before we were even Christians because our parents or grandparents were Christians. We rejoice in that fact, but eventually, we must each make our own decision. And God is faithful in responding kindly to us in this regard.

God sent His only Son, Jesus, for us, not because we deserved it or because we have something of value that He needs. God gave His Son as the stronger person so that we could enter His family, become His children and enter into everlasting covenant with Him. What a great God!

We need to carry nothing but our surrender to the table, and He carries it all – His love, mercy, grace, and His Holy Spirit. God initiated the covenant, and in response, we need only accept it by surrendering our sins and believing in our hearts and confessing with our mouths that Jesus is Lord. God is for us. He will never leave us or forsake us, and we can depend on Him to always keep His promises to us.