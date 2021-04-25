Liturgical colours

The diversity of colours in the sacred vestments seeks to express more effectively, even outwardly, both the proper character of the mysteries of the faith that are celebrated and the progressive meaning of Christian life during the liturgical year. Thus, Christians pray, with different feelings evoked also by the colours of the liturgical vestments.

WHITE:

It is used during the Easter season, Christmas season, feasts of the Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary, the angels, and non-martyr saints. It is the colour of Easter joy, of light and of life. It expresses joy and purity.

RED:

It is used on Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Pentecost, the Feast of the Apostles and Holy Martyrs. It means the gift of the Holy Spirit that enables us to bear witness to our own faith, even to the point of shedding our blood in martyrdom. It is the colour of blood and fire.

GREEN:

It is used in ordinary time (period from the Baptism of the Lord to Lent and from Pentecost to Advent). It expresses the youth of the Church, the resurgence of a new life. It is used in the services and Masses of the ‘annual cycle’.

PURPLE:

It indicates the hope, the eagerness to meet Jesus, the spirit of penance. That is why it is used in Advent, Lent, and the liturgy of the dead. It is a sign of penance and austerity.

GOLD or SILVER:

Underlines the importance of Major Celebrations. On the most solemn days, more noble ornaments can be used, even if they are not the colour of the day

ROSE:

It underlines the joy at the closeness of the Saviour on the Third Sunday of Advent and indicates a pause in penitential rigour on the Fourth Sunday of Lent. It is a symbol of joy, but of an ephemeral joy.

BLUE:

Indicates the Marian festivals, especially the Immaculate Conception.

BLACK:

Is an expression of mourning. It was formerly used for funeral liturgies and is rarely used in modern times.

ALL THESE COLOURS MUST BE MARKED ALSO IN OUR HEART:

We must live in the white dress of purity, of innocence. Regain purity with our holy life.

We must live in the red dress of passionate love for Christ to the point of being willing to lay down our lives for Christ like the martyrs.

We must live the green colour of theological hope, in these difficult moments of our world, always looking towards eternity.

We must live the purple or violet dress, since penance, humility, and modesty must be food and attitudes of our Christian life.

We must live the pink dress, only from time to time, because all human joy is ephemeral and fleeting.

We must live with the blue dress constantly looking at the sky, even if we have our feet on the ground.